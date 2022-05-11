﻿7 charged for mauling poll officer, 2 watchers in Maguindanao

The police in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has filed charges for violation of the Omnibus Election Code against seven persons who allegedly manhandled a poll official and two watchers in Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

Brigadier Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police director, said Wednesday the seven suspects, whose identities were withheld for security reasons, are now locked up at the Datu Piang municipal police station.

He said responding police officers immediately arrested the suspects who all barged inside one of the voting precincts in Datu Piang National High School in Barangay Buayan during Monday’s elections.

“For still unclear reasons, the suspects attacked the chair of the electoral board and two watchers of a local candidate,” Cabalona said.

Responding police rushed the victims to the Abpi-Samama Lying-in Medical Hospital for treatment.

Cabalona said police personnel trained to administer the operation of vote-counting machines took over and continued the electoral process.

