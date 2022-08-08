7 Basilan-based ASG bandits surrender

Seven members of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) yielded to authorities in Basilan, a police official said Friday.

Col. Richard Verceles, Area Police Command-Western Mindanao operations chief, said the surrender was prompted by the 100 ASG members who yielded in Sulu on July 30.

Verceles said the group surrendered Thursday in Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan, through the “whole of nation” approach initiated by the police with the support of the military and intelligence service of the government.

They were then presented around 3:30 p.m. on the same day at the headquarters of the 84th Special Action Company of the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) here.

Verceles said the latest ASG surrenderers were followers of Basilan-based ASG sub-leader Pasil Bayali and former ASG leader Nurhasan Jamiri, who surrendered along with 12 of his followers in 2018.

The group turned over firearms that included a .30-caliber M1 Garand rifle, a .45-caliber pistol, and a revolver with ammunition.

Verceles said the surrenderers were involved in kidnap-for-ransom, harassment, ambuscades, extortion, illegal drug trading, and other terrorist activities in Basilan and nearby provinces, including Zamboanga City.

They were placed under the custody of the PNP-SAF for debriefing

