6K residents of La Union benefit from ‘Lab for All’ caravan

MALASIQUI: About 6,000 residents of La Union province on Tuesday benefited from the 'Lab for All' (Libreng Laboratoryo, Konsulta, at Gamot Para sa Lahat) caravan, which provided free medical, legal, and other services. The project, which aims to bring health care services closer to the people, is a brainchild of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who attended the activities in San Fernando City, La Union on Tuesday. 'Kung mapapansin po ninyo ang Lab for All program ay hindi lamang tungkol sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo medical. It's about bringing the much-needed services (If you would notice, the Lab for All program is not just about giving medical services. It's about bringing the much-needed services),' she said in her speech. The Lab for All caravan was held in the towns of Bauang, Santo Tomas, Balaoan, and Bacnotan from Feb. 1 to 4 and in San Fernando City on Feb. 6. Among the agencies that provided services were the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Public Attorney's Office. About 45 crutches (elbow and forearm), 15 foldable walkers, 50 wheelchairs, 15 canes, 200 kits for pregnant women, food packs, and financial assistance worth up to PHP2,000 were also distributed. Irene Oler of Sudipen town, in an interview, thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the First Lady for the Lab for All caravan. 'It helps many people who cannot afford medical services,' she said in Filipino.