﻿6K local, foreign jobs offered in Baguio Labor Day fair

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Cordillera on Tuesday announced that at least 6,000 jobs will be up for grabs during the Labor Day job fair at the Baguio Convention Center.

In a post on the official social media page of the agency, the DOLE said over 4,000 local and 2,000 overseas job vacancies will be offered to interested job seekers on May 1.

Pre-registration started on April 24 at the Melvin Jones Grandstand in Burnham Park and will go on at the DOLE-Baguio-Benguet field offices, the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) at the Baguio City hall, and the Barangay Employment Services Office in Baguio City.

Among the vacancies for overseas jobs are medical-related workers like registered nurses, nurse aides, physical therapists, medical assistants, cleaning workers, child care workers, and nurses.

There are also vacancies for skilled laborers, professionals, agriculture workers, bakers, construction workers, and office workers, among others.

Doy Tabilog, executive assistant at the Mayor’s office who is in charge of PESO affairs, said in a phone message on Tuesday that joining the jobs fair are local companies based in Baguio and other regions of the country, and manpower companies.

He also said that other government agencies and offices whose services are needed by applicants will also have a space for their one-stop shops. Among them are the Philippine Health Insurance System (PhilHealth), Social Security System (SSS), PAGIBIG, DOLE, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), and other agencies to facilitate the requirements that applicants will need for their job hunting.

He said that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) will also be present to promote the services of their agency for those who are looking for livelihood possibilities and government assistance.

Tabilog encouraged the applicants to bring their basic personal documents which are usually asked during employment like a resume or a biodata.

He also advised applicants to come in proper and presentable attire.

“Take advantage of the job fair because all possible employment opportunities can be found at the venue. Who knows they might be among the lucky applicants who will be hired on the spot,” Tabilog said

Source: Philippines News Agency