6ID joins 18-day campaign to end violence vs. women, children

CAMP SIONGCO: The Army’s 6th Infantry Division based here has joined the government’s 18-Day Campaign to End Violence Against Women, an official said Monday.

Major Cherel Carbonilla, the 6ID gender and development officer, said the campaign that kicked off Sunday here is just one of the government’s programs to strengthen women’s rights.

“The purpose of the endeavor is to make everyone aware, especially the men, of the negative impact of violence against women on society,” she said.

The activity, conducted virtually and face-to-face, was led by the 6ID Gender and Development Office.

“It is also a way to remind everyone of the importance of their role in ending violence against women in society,” Carbonilla said.

Anchored on the theme “United for a VAW (Violence Against Women)-Free Philippines,” the commemoration aims to highlight the powerful impact of combining individual efforts towards a united thrust towards the rights of women and the laws that protect them.

During the kick-off ceremony, Capt. Sheila Marie Rose Lara, Judge Advocate General Service of 6ID, explained to the participants the salient point about the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995 and the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, while SSgt. Rose May Bulahan lectured on Gender Fair Language.

In 2006, then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed Proclamation 1172, which extends to 18 days of the observance of violence against women campaign.

Source: Philippines News Agency