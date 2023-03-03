68 tons food packs readied for calamity victims in W. Visayas

CEBU CITY: A total of 68 tons of family food packs (FPP) intended for calamity victims in Western Visayas will be shipped to Iloilo City on Monday (March 6), the Philippine Navy in the Visayas said Friday.

Lt. Michael John Savillo, Naval Forces Central (Navforcen) public affairs chief, said these 7,500 FPPs packed at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Central Visayas’ Disaster Resource Center in Mandaue City are part of the 32,000 boxes intended for the families who are victims of calamities in Region 6.

Each box of FPP is weighing 9 kilos.

“Our team is now doing a ‘bayanihan’ with the personnel from the Tactical Operations Wing Central of the Philippine Air Force and 53rd Engineer Brigade of the Philippine Army in the loading the family food packs on board the BRP Batak,” Savillo told the Philippine News Agency.

After the loading operation at the Naval Base Rafael Ramos on Mactan Island, the landing craft (LC 299) loaded with the FPPs will travel to Iloilo City “tentatively” on Monday (Mar. 6).

The relief goods will be unloaded at Port San Pedro in Iloilo City soon after their arrival.

Savillo said the 68 tons of FPPs from DSWD-7 constitute the “first wave” of relief goods for the calamity victims in Western Visayas

Source: Philippines News Agency