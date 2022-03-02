﻿63% of Eastern Visayas’ target population fully vaxxed

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Eastern Visayas has covered 63 percent of the target population, the Department of Health (DOH) regional office here reported on Tuesday.

In Tacloban, the regional capital, 81.3 percent of the population are now fully vaccinated as of February 26, followed by Biliran with 80.1 percent, Ormoc City with 77.8 percent, Southern Leyte with 67.7 percent, Eastern Samar with 66.5 percent, Leyte with 60 percent, Samar with 57 percent, and Northern Samar with 55.3 percent.

The region has a population of 3,892,126 identified as eligible to receive Covid-19 jabs.

Of the number, 2,453,594 are fully vaccinated and 285,271 are partially vaccinated.

DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said Eastern Visayas is on track to vaccinating all eligible populations by mid-2022.

“With the active implementation of vaccination activities supported by local government units and our partners in the government and private sector in the region, we highly encourage the public to get vaccinated! As we proceed to give additional or booster doses,” DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said.

The official reiterates the importance of prioritizing vaccination among those yet to receive their primary series as the government’s goal in strengthening community protection remains in action.

Vaccination has been considered as one of the factors on the decreasing cases of Covid-19 in the region.

In the past seven days, the region has just detected three to 24 new daily Covid-19 cases.

As of February 28, Eastern Visayas has already recorded 61,908 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 61,134recoveries, 661 deaths, and total active cases of 113.

