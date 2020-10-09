63 of 70 new Covid-19 cases in Caraga are local transmission: DOH

Sixty-three of the 70 new infections in the Caraga Region are local transmissions, the Department of Health in the area (DOH-13) reported on Friday

In a briefing, the DOH-13 said the 70 newly confirmed infections, 47 from this city, bring the total to 1,741.

“Thirty-seven of the new cases are asymptomatic, 28 patients are experiencing mild symptoms, four are having severe symptoms, while one is in critical condition. The patients are now quarantined, monitored, and managed accordingly,” DOH-13 said.

Sixty-three of the new cases are classified as local transmissions, of which 31 are recorded as new transmissions, another 31 are from close contact of previous cases, and a healthcare worker.

DOH-13 also reported three Covid-19 deaths on Friday that include a 68-year-old male from Bacuag, Surigao del Norte, a 95-year-old male from Surigao City, and a 66-year-old female from this city.

The local transmission of the Covid-19 virus in the region is now at 54 percent or 935 of the total number of cases. Infection among locally stranded individuals (LSIs) is also recorded at 17 percent or 303 cases and the returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) at four percent or 63 cases, DOH-13 said.

Healthcare workers who contracted the virus in the region also increased to 248 or 14 percent and the front-liners with 74 cases or four percent, the agency’s data showed.

In Butuan City, the total number of infections also increased to 931 after the announcement of 47 new cases on Friday, with 584 recoveries, 308 active cases, and 39 deaths.

Local transmission remains high in this city with a rate of 72 percent or 674 out of the total cases, while infections among LSI are at 303 ((17%), ROF 63 (4%), healthcare workers 248 (14%), and front-liners 74 (4%).

The Caraga Region now has 545 remaining active cases, 1,126 recoveries, and 70 recorded deaths.

