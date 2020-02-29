63 Army officers complete ‘Battalion Pre Command Course’

A total of 63 Philippine Army (PA) officers graduated from the Battalion Commander Pre Command Course in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Friday.

In a statement, PA spokesperson Col. Ramon Zagala, said the course aims to prepare these officers to be professional and competent battalion commanders capable of carrying out the mission of ending insurgency and terrorism.

Class 03 2020 consisted of 59 males and four female officers.

Always stay focused on your assigned mission, look after the welfare of the men and women under your command, and think on your feet � be grounded. For as long as you have this in mind, you will be able to accomplish what is expected of you, PA commander, Lt. Gen. Gilbert I. Gapay, said during the graduation ceremony.

During the 10 day course, graduates discussed such topics as leadership, the Army's operational thrusts, resource management, and operational strategy.

The course was under the administration of the Army Leadership Development and Education Center and the supervision of the Army Training and Doctrine Command.

As you take on your new duties and responsibilities, you must be guided by our overall direction of sustaining the momentum in capacitating the Army towards greater mission effectiveness. Each mission, every action should help build a better Army and a more peaceful prosperous country, Gapay said. (PNA)

