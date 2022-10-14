62 ex-NPA rebels get P1.2-M livelihood aid in AgNor

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in the Caraga Region (DSWD-13) facilitated the release of a PHP1,240,000 financial grant on Thursday to at least 62 former New People’s Army (NPA) combatants in Agusan del Norte.

In a statement, DSWD-13 said the assistance was released through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program.

“Each of the former NPA rebels received PHP20,000 cash during the distribution activity held at the DSWD-13 Field Office,” the agency said.

It said the aid aims to provide the former rebels seed capital as they start to rebuild their lives with their families in their respective communities.

The distribution of the financial grants was led by DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Jerico Francis Javier, together with Assistant Secretary for Mindanao Affairs Arnel Garcia, and Assistant Secretary for Statutory Programs Elaine Fallarcuna.

A former rebel, whose identity was concealed for security reasons, thanked the government for the support he received since he abandoned the NPA movement earlier this year.

“I am asking my fellow former rebels to wisely use the assistance that we received and utilize the same to improve our lives,” the beneficiary was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also urged the former rebels to give back the kindness they received by fully supporting the programs and services of the government.

In his message, Javier assured the former rebels of the government’s readiness to assist them in rebuilding their lives.

Source: Philippines News Agency