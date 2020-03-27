619 nabbed in Cordillera for violating quarantine protocols

A total of 619 persons were arrested in the Cordillera Administrative Region for violation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), an official of the Provincial Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) said on Friday.

PROCOR information officer, Maj. Carolina Lacuata said the arrests are a consolidated number recorded at the different police offices from March 15 to 26.

Lacuata said 429 were arrested for violation of the 24-hour curfew that was ordered upon the declaration of the Luzon-wide community quarantine.

The curfew orders all people to stay inside their homes as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

There were also 25 persons arrested for disobedience that led to the filing of 10 cases. A total of 165 persons were also arrested for hoarding, profiteering, overpricing of medical supplies and essential goods and items, Lacuata said.

Data shows that Baguio City Police Office recorded the most number of persons arrested for violation of curfew and disobedience with 177 arrests, followed by Benguet provincial police office with 137, while Mt Province recorded 78, and Abra with 37 arrests.

On Wednesday, Mayor Benjamin Magalong imposed a lockdown of Barangay Pinget due to the villagers’ failure to comply with the quarantine protocols.

Checkpoints were put up at entrances and exits to the village to keep residents in their homes.

City-wide quarantine passes are issued to only one person in a household as a control measure, allowing only the frontline workers to continue performing their functions while the ECQ is in effect. Source: Philippines News Agency