﻿61 most wanted, 698 other offenders netted in E. Visayas

Policemen in Eastern Visayas have arrested 61 most wanted persons, 698 other offenders, and facilitated the surrender of seven members of the New People’s Army during its week-long operations, the Philippine National Police regional office here reported on Thursday.

PNP Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, said in a statement the seven-day regionwide simultaneous anti-criminality law enforcement operations from February 22 to 28 were successfully carried out in six provinces.

Among those arrested are 21 individuals involved in illegal drugs; 49 persons engaged in illegal fishing; 42 illegal logging offenders; and 132 illegal gamblers in six provinces, according to Banac.

The police regional chief lauded his men for maintaining the region’s significant accomplishment in fighting lawlessness and criminality.

“Our cops are devoted to uphold peace and order. This is just one of the various ways of showing that your cops are ready at all times to prevent crimes and violence,” Banac said.

In a related development, 400 other wanted persons from the provincial, city, and municipal levels were apprehended while a total of 186 loose firearms were confiscated, surrendered, or turned in for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, seven NPA members surrendered to police units in different parts of the region during the period, mostly based in Samar provinces.

“We are consistent with our pursuit to stop armed conflict in the region and prevent any atrocities committed by the communist terrorist group. It would be best to convince more rebels to withdraw their support to the NPA and finally clear their minds, come out from their hideouts and surrender,” Banac said.

The official is confident that programs of the National Task Force on Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict will convince more members of the communist terrorist group in Eastern Visayas to yield.

Source: Philippines News Agency