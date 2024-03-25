60K chickens culled as bird flu detected in Leyte town

TACLOBAN CITY: At least 60,000 chickens were culled in a private chicken breeder farm in Kananga, Leyte following the detection of the first case of Avian Influenza disease in the Eastern Visayas region, the Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office reported on Monday. DA Eastern Visayas Regional Executive Director Andrew Orais said the farm owner decided to cull all stocks after two chickens turned positive for bird flu during a rapid test on March 13. 'The situation is under control since it is inside a farm. All culled chickens were buried properly, and the farm is undergoing disinfection,' Orais told reporters after a meeting of the Regional Avian Influenza Task Force here. On March 12, the local government of Kananga, Leyte, reported to the DA about the 'abnormal daily mortality' of chickens inside the Leyte Poultry Development Corp., owned by Benjamin Pongos, Jr. A month earlier, farm workers observed nasal discharge in some chickens. The onset and the exponential mortalities were noted in the first week of March. Gasping, nasal discharge, and a swollen head were the common signs exhibited by the birds. 'Migratory birds could be the source of infection, and we are also looking at the possibility of the illegal movement of infected birds from infected areas,' Orais added. The DA urged poultry raisers in Leyte and the region to protect and shield their farms from the entry of migratory birds and, more importantly, to immediately report any unusual poultry mortalities. The National Meat Inspection Service regularly monitors the movement of chicken meat in the market. The police and the military were also urged to keep vigilance in the transport of poultry products. Avian influenza or bird flu is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses naturally spread among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Bird flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with bir d flu viruses have occurred. Source: Philippines News Agency