﻿600 Reds’ front group members surrender in Bulacan

Around 600 former members of a communist front organization have surrendered and pledge loyalty to the government in Bulacan, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said on Thursday.

In a statement, Carlos said the PNP-Regional Mobile Force Batallion 3 facilitated the mass surrender of the former members of the Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay) in Sapang Palay, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan on Wednesday, which was highlighted through the signing of an oath of allegiance.

“We hope that with this activity, all the other groups affiliated with communist or terrorist groups will follow suit. Their withdrawal from the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army) shows that they have a weak force,” he said.

He added that they will continuously monitor their security as the possibility of threat and intimidation by communist terrorists is still apparent.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency