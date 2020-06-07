600 OFWs return home via Clark Airport

The Clark International Airport (CRK) has welcomed more than 600 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) since the resumption of its operations last Friday.

A total of 262 OFWs on board an Emirates commercial flight from Dubai arrived on Friday, while another 342 Filipino seafarers from the Caribbean island nation of Barbados were flown home via a special Philippine Airlines flight on Saturday.

All passengers were processed in a dedicated one-stop shop facility where they were asked to accomplish forms to be submitted to the Bureau of Quarantine and sign an oath of undertaking for monitoring purposes.

They were also subjected to mandatory reverse transmission–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) at the airport, and then brought to a hotel assigned by either Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) or their manning agency where they will stay until their test results come out.

The CRK One-Stop Shop is another successful collaboration between Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority and the Clark Development Corporation with the help of the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Tourism, OWWA, Philippine National Police, the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“The Clark International Airport is proud to support the government’s aim to bring home Filipinos stranded overseas. With the successful arrival of these two flights with the help of our partner agencies, we look forward to having more such flights in the coming weeks,” Bi Yong Chungunco, chief executive officer of LIPAD Corporation, which manages and operates Clark International Airport, said in a statement Saturday.

Emirates will continue with more Clark to Dubai flights this month where eligible passengers can book and buy tickets through their website or through a partner agency.

Meanwhile, another four repatriation flights via Philippine Airlines are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Source: Philippines News Agency