600 displaced OFWs from Soccsksargen get aid

Some 600 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from parts of Soccsksargen, who are affected by the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, have already received emergency financial assistance from the national government.

Marilou Sumalinog, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA)-Region 12 director, said the beneficiaries comprise of those who qualified as of Monday for the cash grants under the Department of Labor and Employment-Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) assistance program.

Sumalinog said the beneficiaries–assessed and approved by OWWA-12 through an online system–received one-time financial assistance of PHP10,000 each.

The total releases so far for the region has reached over PHP6 million, done through the PESONet electronic fund transfer service.

Sumalinog said the processing of applicants is ongoing and that the number has been increasing daily.

The agency, she said, opted to lease an internet cafe in Koronadal City and assigned at least 17 evaluators to fast-track the process.

“Rest assured that we are doing everything to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of these benefits to our qualified OFWs,” she said in a radio interview here.

Sumalinog said at least 2,040 OFWs from the region had been identified as target beneficiaries for the assistance program.

DOLE-AKAP caters to land and sea-based OFWs affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It also covers qualified undocumented OFWs or those who were originally regular or documented workers, but for some reason, have lost their regular or documented status.

Sumalinog said some of the applicants are workers who were sent home by their employers or have availed of the government’s repatriation program because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Most of the affected OFWs were from the Middle East and parts of Asia, especially Hong Kong, Macao and Singapore, she said.

She said a number of the affected OFWs were stranded in Philippine Overseas Labor Offices after being displaced due to retrenchment and company closure.

“We also catered to OFWs who returned home since December and were due to go back to their work abroad but were affected by the Covid-19 problem,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency