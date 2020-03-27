600 Baguio cops man quarantine checkpoints

Some 600 policemen have been mobilized by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) to manage the checkpoints and perform the mobile and foot patrols in the city to implement the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The deployed personnel number about 67 percent of the total strength of Baguio’s finest of more than 800 policemen, while the remaining 33 percent remain to perform the cops’ primary functions, said BCPO director Col. Allen Rae Co.

The BCPO’s more than 800 personnel have been deployed for the round-the-clock implementation of the anti-criminality, peacekeeping, anti-terrorism and anti-insurgency operations in the city.

The Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) has also augmented the 600 plus deployed cops by providing 48 personnel from the Regional Mobile Force to man the city’s outposts.

The additional cops are also tasked to help in the foot and mobile patrols, instill discipline among Baguio residents and enforce compliance with the stringent rules and regulations of the ECQ, while assuring law and order in the city.

“We appeal to the people of Baguio to cooperate with our law enforcers at the checkpoints in the different parts of the city and understand the real purpose of the established checkpoints.

We are implementing the checkpoints pursuant to the guidelines issued by the inter-agency task force and that people should respect the same,” said Co.

Since the declaration of the ECQ in the city on March 16, the Baguio police has not encountered any untoward incident, making Co confident that the implementation of their added tasks during this very unique situation will remain smooth.

He said that the police spirit remains high but asked residents for their cooperation and follow the rules and regulations. Co once again pleaded with the people to remain at home if they have nothing to do outside.

So far, only one of the 128 barangays violated the ECQ which Mayor Benjamin Magalong declared under lockdown on March 25.

Co immediately set up a checkpoint at the entrance and possible exits of Barangay Pinget to enforce rules and regulations under an ECQ.

Source: Philippines News Agency