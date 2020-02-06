600 athletes from Ilocos Norte gear up for sports meet

Around 600 athletes from the Schools Division of Ilocos Norte (SDOIN) are undergoing intensive training for the upcoming Region 1 Athletic Association Meet in Lingayen, Pangasinan on February 19-26.

Eric Aguilar, SDOIN sports coordinator, said Tuesday the month-long training started on January 19 until February 16.

Our athletes are billeted in various schools near Laoag City and we are trying our best to attend to all their needs, said Aguilar.

The athletes' training venues are the Bacarra National Comprehensive High School, Bacarra USA National Cultural Center, Bacarra Central Elementary School, Sto. Cristo Elementary School, San Agustin Elementary School, Bacarra SPED Center, Gabaldon Elementary School, Ilocos Norte Agricultural College, Vintar Civic Center, Vintar Central Elementary School Covered Court, Cabaruan Elementary School, Cabulalaan Elementary School, Pasiocan Elementary School, Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium and David's Gym.

Aguilar hopes that with the athletes' intensive training, SDOIN's fifth rank based on Olympic medal tally system last year will improve this year.

The Olympic medal system when used in sports competition means there is no declared overall champion.

R1AA is an annual competition set by the Department of Education to pick regional qualifiers for the Palarong Pambansa.

The athletes will compete in at least 24 sports events, including athletics, arnis, archery, basketball, baseball, softball, badminton, chess, gymnastics, football, futsal, boxing, billiards, dance sport, sepak takraw, aerogymnastics, pencak silat, swimming, table tennis, lawn tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu and taekwondo including some events for students with disabilities.

A side event, the Laro ng Lahi, will also be held which will be participated in by the different coaches and delegation officials.

Hosted by the Pangasinan 1 Division, organizers announced that most of the billeting schools and playing venues will be in Lingayen, Pangasinan and some of the events will be held in Binmaley, Bugallon and Labrador, Pangasinan

Source: Philippines News Agency