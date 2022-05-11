﻿600 Army personnel, dependents get Covid-19 booster shots

The Philippine Army (PA) said on Wednesday some 600 military personnel and dependents have benefitted from the second phase of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) booster drive at its headquarters in Fort Bonifacio.

Booster shots were given at the Army General Hospital (AGH), PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

Among the priorities are military dependents who are yet to receive their primary booster shot or dependents with comorbidities who are yet to receive their secondary booster shot.

The first phase of the booster drive took place last May 6 and around 600 Army dependents were vaccinated.

“AGH will also hold a three-day hospital booster drive for soldiers and their dependents from May 11 to 13,” Trinidad said.

Nearly 100 percent of Army officers, enlisted personnel, civilian human resource, and CAFGU Active Auxiliaries (CAA) are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Additionally, nearly 45,000 Army personnel have received at least one booster dose as of May 10.

“According to the Morale and Welfare Branch of the Philippine Army Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel, there is enough vaccine supply to cater to the complete primary vaccination series (1st and 2nd dose), and booster requirements of all PA personnel,” Trinidad said.

AGH commanding officer Col. Jonna D. Dalaguit earlier said the booster drive is meant to shore up the waning immunity afforded by earlier Covid-19 vaccine doses.

Booster vaccination gives an added layer of protection for the population against emerging coronavirus variants, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency