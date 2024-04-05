60 PEOPLE-CENTRIC INITIATIVES IMPLEMENTED IN MELAKA IN AB RAUF’S FIRST YEAR AS CM

MELAKA: A total of 60 people-centric initiatives were successfully implemented by the Melaka government within the first year of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh helming the state administration. The 13th Chief Minister of Melaka attributed the success to the cooperation of various parties, especially the state assemblymen and state executive council members appointed a year ago. "I express my appreciation to all the state assemblymen, and executive council members who have contributed to realising my vision to develop Melaka. "As for whether to say it (the performance) is excellent or not, I leave it to the people to measure, because they are the ones who can evaluate the achievements of this administration," he told reporters after delivering his address at the thanksgiving ceremony held in conjunction with the anniversary at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) here today. Commenting on the performance of civil servants under his administration, Ab Rauf said he did not see it as a weakne ss but as an opportunity to add value for them to become more efficient in implementing the state government's policies. "The main added value emphasised is the aspect of solving people's problems, because we no longer want to take a long time, and if possible, all services rendered by government officers at counters or administrative matters should be resolved within two weeks," he said. He said since the state government had key performance indicators (KPI) measured every year, it added value that could provide the best return to the agency itself and create harmony and sustainability for the people. Earlier at the ceremony, Ab Rauf announced 60 initiatives successfully implemented for the people in the past year across various sectors including tourism, investment, industry and the people's socioeconomics. He also announced several special incentives in conjunction with Aidilfitri, including free parking from April 10 to 16 involving all local authorities with a financial implication of RM457,000. "We will also reduce the parking compound rate for compounds issued from 2020 to 2023 for payments made from April 6 to April 30 with financial implications amounting to RM4.24 million and have agreed to and agree to postpone water cutoff activities by Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad until April 23, involving 102,686 registered accounts with outstanding water bills totalling RM6 million," he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency