60-minute lights off for Earth Hour

MANILA: Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Raphael Lotilla has enjoined the public to turn off non-essential lights for 60 minutes during the Earth Hour on March 23 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The underlying mission of such act, no matter how small it is, and the call for cooperation will bring a difference, Lotilla said in a statement Thursday. 'Every year during the same period, we are reminded of an hour of collective action to make a difference for our Mother Earth,' he said. The DOE chief also encouraged Filipinos to be mindful of energy usage, not only during Earth Hour, but to make energy efficiency and conservation a way of life. 'With energy efficiency and conservation practices, we can do more with less by using technology and adopting behaviors that reduce the energy required to accomplish a task or provide service,' he said. Whether upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, improving insulation at home, or optimizing industrial processes, Lotilla said every small step towards energy efficie ncy contributes to significant savings and environmental benefits. The annual symbolic lights-out event started in Sydney, Australia in 2007. The Philippines registered the highest energy savings during Earth Hour in 2019, saving 195.34 megawatts. DOE targets to exceed it this year. Last year, energy savings on Earth Hour was at 62.69 MW. This year's Earth Hour theme is 'Switch Off Plastic Pollution, Give an Hour for Earth.' Source: Philippines News Agency