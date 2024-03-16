60 die of cold weather in Afghanistan in 3 weeks

ISTANBUL: At least 60 people lost their lives due to freezing temperatures in Afghanistan over the past three weeks, Tolo news reported. According to Janan Saiq, spokesman of the Natural Disaster Management Ministry, the victims died from cold weather due to heavy snowfall and rain. Thirty-four others were also hurt while over 1,600 houses were destroyed during the same period, he added. The heavy snowfall and snow storms also blocked several roads in the country. Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesman for the Public Works Ministry, said Salang Pass and several routes in the provinces of Bamiyan, Ghor, Sar-e Pol, Nuristan and Farah were blocked. The war-torn nation has witnessed several floods, earthquakes and droughts over the past few years, worsening the already poor state of infrastructure. Source: Philippines News Agency