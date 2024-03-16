Latest News

60 die of cold weather in Afghanistan in 3 weeks

ISTANBUL: At least 60 people lost their lives due to freezing temperatures in Afghanistan over the past three weeks, Tolo news reported. According to Janan Saiq, spokesman of the Natural Disaster Management Ministry, the victims died from cold weather due to heavy snowfall and rain. Thirty-four others were also hurt while over 1,600 houses were destroyed during the same period, he added. The heavy snowfall and snow storms also blocked several roads in the country. Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesman for the Public Works Ministry, said Salang Pass and several routes in the provinces of Bamiyan, Ghor, Sar-e Pol, Nuristan and Farah were blocked. The war-torn nation has witnessed several floods, earthquakes and droughts over the past few years, worsening the already poor state of infrastructure. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.