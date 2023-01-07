6-year-old student shoots teacher at Virginia school

WASHINGTON: A 6-year-old student is in police custody after he shot and wounded a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia on Friday, according to police.

“The teacher’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing,” the Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

Police said no students were injured in the incident.

The teacher is a woman in her 30s, media reports said. She was taken to a local hospital, according to the police, but the extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

Police Chief Steve Drew said at a news conference that the incident was “not an accidental shooting” and took place during an altercation between the teacher and the student, according to CNN.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing

Source: Philippines News Agency