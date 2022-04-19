﻿6 vaccine brands approved for use as 2nd booster

MANILA – Pfizer, Moderna, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light and Janssen Covid-19 vaccines have been approved as second booster shots by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a health official said Tuesday.

In a televised public briefing, National Vaccination Operations Center chair Myrna Cabotaje said the FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the six brands.

The center is still waiting for the review and final recommendations of the Health and Technology Assessment Council (HTAC).

“Ready na ang guidelines, idadagdag lang natin ‘yung provisions ng FDA EUA saka final recommendations ng (The guidelines are ready, we’ll just add the provisions of FDA EUA and final recommendations of) HTAC,” Cabotaje said.

The administration of second booster shot which was originally slated April 20 is expected to start next week.

Healthcare workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised will be prioritized.

Cabotaje said the second booster shot may be given four months after the first booster dose.

“Gagawin natin sa NCR [National Capital Region] muna, although nagre-request ang Region 3 and Region 4A na isama na sila and then expand natin pagkatapos (We’ll do it in NCR first, although Region 3 and Region 4A have requested to be included and then we’ll expand afterwards),” she added.

As of April 19, the NVOC said a total of 66,979,873 are fully vaccinated while 12,687,684 have received their booster dose. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency