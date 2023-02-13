6 suspects behind missing ‘sabungeros’ still in PH

MANILA: The suspects behind the disappearance of 34 cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungero) are still in the country and their capture is imminent, according to the police.

Police officials met with justice officials on Monday and discussed developments in the search for the missing individuals who reportedly have links with the cockfighting industry.

In December last year, the Department of Justice (DoJ) found probable cause to file criminal charges against the six suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and disappearance of the cockfight enthusiasts.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), told reporters that they will focus on serving the warrants of arrest against the six suspects.

“So right now, we will concentrate on arresting those suspects na na-isyuhan ng warrant of arrest and from there, doon namin malalaman kung ano ‘yung mga question, mga query nila. Pagkatapos namin itong ma-manhunt itong mga wanted person (from there we will answer the queries after the manhunt),” Caramat said.

He said intelligence reports suggest that the six suspects with the warrants of arrest are still in the country.

“Well, as of now, based on our intelligence, nasa bansa pa naman (they are still in the country). At (And) we are trying our best na hindi naman natin kasi masabi na madali itong mga ito (because we can’t say that this is an easy task),” he said.

Caramat said they cannot pinpoint a supposed mastermind yet but assured cases will be airtight to ensure convictions.

“We have an idea of who, but bilang primary investigating agency ng Philippine National Police ang CIDG, we don’t want na mag-file kami ng kaso na madi-dismiss lang. We want it na talagang airtight ‘yung kaso para hindi naman ma-dismiss at hindi masayang ‘yung effort namin (as the primary investigating agency ng Philippine National Police, I don’t want to file a case that will just be dismissed. We want an air-tight case so our efforts won’t go to waste),” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency