﻿6 survive plane crash in Zambales

IBA, Zambales – A six-seater plane crashed on Thursday some 500 meters off the coast of Barangay Sto. Rosario here, with all six people on board surviving the mishap.

Lt. Col. Rommel Sobrido, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Zambales Maritime Group Station, said the aircraft, an Aero Commander 685 RP-C5230, crashed some 500 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Sto. Rosario around 6:40 a.m.

With the quick response of local fishermen and personnel of the Zambales Maritime Police Station, Sobrido said the pilot and all passengers were rescued and found to have sustained only minor injuries.

The six, identified as Captains Mel Bidayan, Robin Austria, Aldrich Sagario, James Reamon, John Mitchel Agdamag and Vian Luiz, were immediately brought to the President Ramon Magsaysay Provincial Hospital here for treatment.

The aircraft is owned by Sentinel Logistics Enterprise Air Management located in Pasay City.

However, the police are yet to give details about the destination and origin of the plane. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency