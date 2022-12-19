6 soldiers hurt in NPA attack

TACLOBAN CITY: Six soldiers were injured when New People’s Army (NPA) rebels detonated on Sunday anti-personnel mine in upland Quirino village in Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Lt. Col. Joemar Buban, commander of the Philippine Army’s 20th Infantry Battalion, said Monday the troopers were wounded while securing a water system project of the national government’s Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP).

“The attack happened as we do our best to help the former conflict-affected communities through our Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program Teams to achieve long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Samar,” Buban said.

Quirino village is among the seven communities in Las Navas, Northern Samar that are recipients of the 2022 SBDP, a project of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

The NPA has been known for detonating internationally banned anti-personnel mines in the province. In 2022 alone, there were three mine blasts recorded in Northern Samar from April to July.

The military earlier said NPA rebels resort to use of banned explosives since they have no capability to face soldiers in an armed encounter.

Northern Samar is considered the hotbed of the armed rebels due to its thick forest and poor road networks.

Source: Philippines News Agency