6 PUIs in Cagayan Valley negative of Covid 19

Six people listed as patients under investigation (PUIs) for having symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) were released from the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) here on Thursday after having tested negative of the disease.

After undergoing the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, the patients had been found negative of the viral disease, Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, CVMC hospital chief, told the Philippine News Agency.

Those who were released from the hospital had arrived from Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao.

Four remaining PUIs, one each from Lasam, Santa Praxedes, and Gattaran, all in Cagayan, and one in Apayao province, are still in hospital while awaiting laboratory results, Baggao said.

Dr. Rio Magpantay, Department of Health Cagayan Valley regional director, said the PUIs should not pose a cause for unnecessary panic, however, we should initiate positive change in our habits towards enriching ourselves to full health.

He urged the people to be cautious of their surroundings and maintain respect and not discrimination towards those who are in close proximity to the identified PUIs or those PUIs themselves.

We wish to echo the advisory of the department on public events and gatherings to particularly discourage attending, participating, and organizing such events that draw large numbers of people to gather in a single space. As with those persons with pending travel to China and its special administrative regions along with countries that have positive cases of the Covid 19, where the nature of travel is not of absolute necessity, we advise these persons to postpone or cancel your itineraries until this global health concern is contained, Magpantay said.

He urged the people to impose preventive measures against infection with emphasis on distancing one's self from those with flu like symptoms, use face mask when necessary, and maintain proper hygiene.

Source: Philippines News Agency