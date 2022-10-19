6 Pinoy surfers enter Siargao int’l cup quarterfinals

Six Filipino surfers, three of whom are women, managed to advance to the quarterfinals as the 26th Siargao International Surfing Competition enters its third day on Monday at the Cloud 9 surfing site here.

Surfing enthusiasts and visitors will witness in the quarterfinals defending champion John Mark Tokong going against Japan’s Yuji Nishi in Heat No. 2 in the men’s division.

Former surfing champ Philmar Alipayo will also square off against Kian Martin of Sweden in Heat No. 1, and Robert Magaluna versus Joh Azuchi of Japan in Heat No. 3.

“Things are definitely heating up going into the quarterfinals as we kicked off today,” the United Philippines Surfing Association (UPSA) said in a statement Monday.

In the women’s division, Nilbie Blancada, who ruled the recently-concluded 1st Mayor Sol’s National Surfing Competition, will battle against Australia’s Ziggy Mackenzie in Heat No. 1 and Heat No. 2 between Japanese surfers Nanaho Tsuzuki and Sai Maniwa.

In Heat No. 3, Filipina surfer Maria Migullas will compete against Japan’s Anon Matuoka while Dianne Nogalo will go against Sumomo Sato of Japan in Heat No. 4.

The international surfing competition, considered by the World Surfing League as a qualifying series, will conclude on Friday

Source: Philippines News Agency