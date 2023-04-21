6 NPA rebels yield in Zambo Sur, Sibugay provinces

Six members of the New People's Army (NPA) separately surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay provinces Friday. The Area Police Command-Western Mindanao (APC-WM) identified the NPA surrenderers as Misa Sarmiento, Margie Mapula, Olympio Dinolan, Julieta Brade, Benvinido Lara, and Alvin Ocnip. Sarmiento and Mapula of the defunct NPA Guerrilla Front Kara presented themselves at the police station of Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur around 10:30 a.m., APC-WM said Dinolan, on the other hand, yielded around 11 a.m. before Councilor Rollie Rambo at the municipal hall village of Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur. Less than an hour later, Brade of the NPA Regional Urban Committee likewise surrendered to Councilor Mansueto Martinez of San Miguel town of the same province. In Zamboanga Sibugay, Lara of the NPA's Guerrilla Front Big Beautiful Country, submitted herself to authorities around 9 a.m. in Barangay Manangon, Diplahan town. At 10:30 a.m., Ocnip of the NPA's Main Regional Guerrilla Unit followed and voluntarily turned over a loaded Magnum .357 revolver to Barangay Tampilisan officials in Kabasalan town. The APC-WM said the NPA surrenderers were all given food packs as initial assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency