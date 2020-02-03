6 nCoV PUIs quarantined in Pampanga hospital

Six patients under investigation (PUIs) for 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) are now in the isolation room of Jose B. Lingad General Memorial Hospital (JBLGMH) here pending the results of laboratory tests.

This was confirmed by JBLGMH Director, Dr. Monserrat Chichioco during a press conference here on Monday.

Chichioco said a total of eight patients, including two Kapampangans, were initially admitted at the JBLGMH.

He said the confirmatory laboratory tests on two of them yielded negative results and they have been discharged from the hospital but will still be under strict monitoring.

The two Kapampangans traveled from Hong Kong. One visited her mother and one is an overseas Filipino worker, Chichioco said.

The six PUIs who are still admitted pending laboratory results, include five Chinese missionaries from Myanmar and one Filipino woman who came from Hong Kong.

The six were initially admitted to Jecsons Medical Center in Tarlac with cough and fever and were transferred to JBLGMH.

Chichioco asked the public not to panic as the patients were at an isolation room.

Meanwhile, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Clark Development Corp. (CDC) president Noel Manankil, and Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. met the locators inside Clark Freeport also on Monday and required them to submit a list of employees who traveled outside the country from January to present.

Manankil said he required those who went outside the country to impose self-quarantine.

He also briefed the locators on the proper protocol for those who had traveled which is to report immediately to the CDC Medical Department then to the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) of the Department of Health-Central Luzon.

Angeles City Mayor Lazatin, for his part, ordered his medical team to help Chinese employees of Philippines Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to undergo medical checkup.

Source: Philippines News Agency