6 nabbed, P390-K shabu seized in Zambo anti-drugs ops

Authorities have arrested six people and seized some PHP390,600 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in this city and in Zamboanga del Norte, a top police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., PRO-9 director, identified the arrested suspects as Crisanto Ismael, 41; Jonathan Jacinto, 43; Muhmin Salicala, 35; Riche Roy Yamba, 47; Roger Sali, 33; and Abra Jawari Igasan, 50.

Cambay said Ismael was arrested in possession of some PHP10,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust operation around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at Fernandez Drive, Barangay Pasonanca here.

Jacinto, meanwhile, yielded some PHP20,000 worth of suspected shabu, coin purse, and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Maestra Vicenta Street, Barangay Sta. Maria here, police said.

Salicala, on the other hand, yielded PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence in a buy-bust operation around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Bunguiao here.

Moreover, police said Yamba was found in possession of some PHP47,600 worth of suspected shabu when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Sta. Felomina, Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte.

Sali and Igasan, meanwhile, were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Bunguiao here, police said.

The duo yielded some 45.5 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of PHP310,000 and PHP200 marked money, police said.

Cambay said formal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency