6 nabbed, P115-K shabu seized in Zamboanga City

The Drug Enforcement Unit of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) arrested six persons and seized some PHP115,000 worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-bust operations in this southern port city, an official said Monday.

 

Brig. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr., Police Regional Office-9 director, identified the arrested drug suspects as John Mark Lucia Bansoy, 22; Aliyasar Mohammad Kahal, 35; Isa Halim Turail, 47; Radzma Pintasan Halim, 25; Valentin Roy Santiago Malik, 32; and Liza Usman Hajijun, 19.

 

Bansoy yielded some PHP3,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 marked money when arrested around 3 a.m. Sunday in Barangay Guiwan here, police said.

 

Kahal, on the other hand, yielded some PHP12,000 worth of suspected shabu, a coin purse, and PHP200 marked money when arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday in Sitio Bugguck, Barangay Kasanyangan here, police said.

 

Meanwhile, police said Turail, Halim, Malik, and Hajijun were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6:10 p.m. Sunday in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasangyangan here.

 

Recovered from the four were some PHP100,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed plastic sachets, PHP500 marked money, and a coin purse, police said.

 

Cambay said all the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of ZCPO in preparation for the filing of appropriate charges.

 

Source : Philippines News Agency

