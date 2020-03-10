6 nabbed, P1.5-M shabu seized in Zambo anti-drug ops

Six people were arrested while more than PHP1.5 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in this southern port city, police officials said Tuesday.

Police identified four of the arrested suspects as Jumdama Didang, 48; Jubail Abubakar, 35; Al-Hasraf Bong, 23; and, Mohammad Mike Bong, 46 -- all classified as newly-identified drug personalities.

The other two suspects were identified as James Quisel, 26, a construction worker and Darwin Nazario, 34, a nursing attendant.

Maj. Elmer Solon, Police Station 11 chief, said Didang was caught in possession of some PHP1.5 million worth of suspected shabu when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 10 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Talon-Talon, this city.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said Abubakar and the Bongs were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:15 p.m. Monday in Barangay Sta. Catalina. Recovered from them were PHP10,000 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence.

Quisel and Nazario yielded another PHP10,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP200 cash when arrested in another buy-bust operation around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Tetuan, police said.

Police said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are set to be filed against the suspects.

