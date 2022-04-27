﻿6 nabbed, 2 minors rescued in Davao Sur drug bust

Anti-narcotics agents arrested six suspects and rescued two minors during a drug sting operation in Barangay Zone here, police said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Hamlet Lerios, acting city police chief, identified the arrested principal suspect in the Tuesday operation as Johnson Dagohoy Matigpes, 26, who is listed as a high-value target (HVT).

Lerios said Matigpes, an online seller, allegedly operated a drug den in the area.

Also nabbed were Dave Mandalones Baran, 23; Christian Lachica Sarona, 19; Christopher Collera Amarilla Jr., 22; Benjie Amido Ibut, 21; and Janice Dagohoy Matigpes, 37.

Two minors, both males, were rescued in the same operation.

Lerios said the raiding team seized a transparent sachet with suspected shabu during the buy-bust, while six other sachets were found in the possession of the suspects during the raid.

“The total weight of the suspected drug items was estimated at 2.23 grams with a street value of PHP33,450,” he said.

The suspects were brought to Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital for medical examination before they were transported to the Digos City police station.

Source: Philippines News Agency