6 Moro extremists, 2 NPA rebels yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO: Six Moro extremists and two communist rebels surrendered Monday afternoon to military authorities here, saying they desire to live normal lives and benefit from the government's peace and reconciliation program. The surrenderers were formally presented to Maj. Gen. Alex Rillera, the Army's 6th Infantry Division commander, and local officials of North Upi and South Upi towns of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur provinces at the 57th Infantry Battalion (IB) headquarters in North Upi. 'I commend the former victims of extremism and 'friends rescued' for their courage in denouncing violence and extremism,' Lt. Col. Guillermo Mabute Jr., 57IB commander, said in a statement Tuesday. The six Moro extremists who belonged to the Dawlah Islamiya Group and the two New People's Army (NPA) insurgents turned over various assault rifles and grenade launchers. In a separate statement Tuesday, Rillera said the surrenderers had shown a commitment 'to leave behind their past affiliations and embrace a new journey.' The surrenderers received financial assistance and food packs from Maguindanao del Sur's peace initiative dubbed Anak na may GInintuang LAyunin, upang Hintuan Ang Violent Extremism Ngayon (AGILA-HAVEN) Program. NPA squad leader yields in Sultan Kudarat Meanwhile, in Sultan Kudarat province on the same day, an NPA squad leader with a sniper rifle also yielded in Columbio town. Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, police regional director for the Soccsksargen region, identified the surrenderer only as 'Bonok,' 31, a resident of Barangay Poblacion in the same town. In an interview with reporters, Bonok said he surrendered because the armed struggle was a useless cause. 'I want to live peacefully with my family, I am tired of hiding from the law enforcers, I am sure I made the right decision,' he said in the vernacular. Source: Philippines News Agency