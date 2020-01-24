6 Metro Manila roads to undergo weekend repairs

- Motorists would have to take alternate routes as six roads in Metro Manila will undergo repair and rehabilitation works this weekend.

In a statement, the Department of Public Works and Highways-National Capital Region (DPWH-NCR) said road rehabilitation will be done starting 11 p.m. Friday (January 24)

The road works will cover a section of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), southbound direction of Bulacan Street to West Avenue, 1st lane from the sidewalk.

Other roads that will undergo repair include the southbound direction of A. Bonifacio Avenue near J. Manuel Street; the westbound direction of Quirino Highway from Nightingale to Zabarte Road, inner lane; the eastbound direction of Elliptical Road from corner Maharlika Street, eighth lane from the outer sidewalk.

Scheduled also to be repaired are General Luis Street from Rebisco Road to Samote Street; and the northbound direction of Katipunan Avenue/Circumferential Road 5 (C5) fronting UP Town Center, 1st lane from center island.

DPWH-NCR director Ador Canlas advised motorists to take alternate routes to avoid expected build-up in construction areas.

The road sections will be opened to traffic at 5 a.m. Monday (January 27).

Source: Philippines News Agency