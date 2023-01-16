6 hurt as magnitude 5.1 quake hits Leyte

TACLOBAN CITY: At least six people were hurt when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck a town in Leyte Sunday night, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported.

The police identified those injured as Leah Delima, 36; Jean Rosa Abilar, 12; Flora Mae Lugo, 22; Ma. Elena Quir, 64; Luciano Quir, 64; and Althea Sofia Abarca, 7, all residents of Leyte town in Leyte province. They suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately disclosed how the six victims were hurt.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the tremor struck 3 kilometers southeast of Leyte town around 8:28 p.m.

Mayor Arnold James Ysidoro declared on Monday a suspension of work and classes at all levels in the town to ensure the safety of workers and learners.

“We have deployed five groups composed of department heads and personnel from different offices to assess the damage caused by the earthquake,” Ysidoro said.

The mayor also urged residents to report visible cracks to their village officials or the local disaster risk reduction management office.

Phivolcs said Intensity III was felt in the towns of Alangalang, Carigara, Babatngon, Barugo, Tacloban City, and Ormoc City, all in Leyte province.

Magnitude measures the energy released from the source of the quake, while intensity measures the strength of shaking produced by the earthquake at a certain location.

Source: Philippines News Agency