6 held over P1.4-M suspected shabu in NegOcc ops

BACOLOD CITY: Drug enforcement teams recovered a total of PHP1.394 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested six suspects in four separate operations in Negros Occidental, including this capital city, over the weekend, police reports showed.

On Saturday, Steve Silava, 36, was nabbed following a buy-bust that led to the recovery of PHP1.054 million in shabu at his house in Barangay 1A, Manapla town.

At around 2:33 p.m., the suspect sold PHP22,000 worth of the prohibited substance to an undercover cop.

According to the report, Silava is listed as a high-value individual in the Case Operational Plan “Quicksilver” of the Special Operations Unit-Western Visayas (SOU-6) of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group, the lead unit of the operation.

Items found in his possession included two knot-tied and 10 transparent plastic sachets of shabu, weighing 155 grams with a standard drug price of PHP6,800 per gram, the report added.

On the same day in Bacolod, Gilbert Dimson, 37, was arrested by operatives of Police Station 3 at around 4 p.m. in Purok Magbinuligay, Barangay Bata.

A street-level individual, Dimson yielded 13 small sachets of shabu, weighing two grams, valued at PHP13,600.

On Friday night, three family members in Barangay 2 in the city were arrested during an operation of Police Station 2 that yielded PHP136,000 worth of shabu.

The suspects were identified as Memar Diopeta, 53, and her twin sons Wowie and Wendyl, both 27.

During the operation at 7:54 p.m., a poseur-buyer bought PHP500 of the prohibited substance at the family’s house in Purok Sigay.

The 20 grams of shabu seized from the suspects were sealed inside three big and 10 elongated transparent plastic sachets.

In Silay City, Delvie Rodrigues, 46, yielded PHP190,400 in shabu during a search warrant operation in Barangay Guinhalaran on Friday afternoon.

At 5:20 p.m., operatives found in the possession of the suspect 18 small plastic sachets containing shabu weighing 28 grams along with drug paraphernalia such as improvised tooters, disposable lighters, and a candy canister.

Source: Philippines News Agency