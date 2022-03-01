﻿6 Filipinos from Ukraine arrive in Moldova

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Monday confirmed the arrival of six Filipinos at the Republic of Moldova after their evacuation from Ukraine.

In a statement, the DFA said the evacuees include a fourth-year medical student at the Bukovinian State Medical University, two Filipinos married to Ukrainians (one of whom traveled with her two-year-old son), and two Filipinos working for an international organization who managed to cross the Moldovan border.

Their safe arrival, it said, was made possible with help from Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau, Moldova in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, Hungary led by Ambassador Frank Cimafranca.

“Consul Gaina also provided the necessary documentary requirements to secure their e-Visas to enter the country,” the DFA said.

The Philippine Embassy in Budapest and the Philippine Consulate in Chisinau, it said, are set to arrange the transport of four Filipinos to Romania where they will later take their repatriation flight to Manila.

It advised Filipinos near the borders of Moldova and Romania to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest and the Consulate in Moldova for assistance in evacuation and returning to the Philippines.

The embassy in Budapest may be reached through its emergency hotline at +36 30 202 1760 or through Assistance to Nationals (ATN) Officer Claro Cabuniag who can be reached at +36 30 074 5656 or through Viber at +63 966 340 4725.

On the other hand, those who need immediate assistance from Moldova may contact Gaina through mobile and WhatsApp at +37 36 987 0870 or by emailing victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md.

Source: Philippines News Agency