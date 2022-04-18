﻿6 female cadets land in top 10 of PNPA Class ’22

Six graduating female cadets of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class of 2022 have landed in the top 10.

PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos welcomed on Monday the top 10 graduating cadets of the PNPA Alab-Kalis (Alagad ng Batas na Kakalinga sa Sinilangang Bayan) Class of 2022 at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

A total of 226 cadets — consisting of 198 male and 28 female — are set to graduate this April 21.

Carlos said the PNPA is the primary source of commissioned officers of the PNP, with its alumni occupying key positions in the command structure of the organization.

“Talagang natural graduates of PNPA would want to join the PNP. So in the top 10 marami talaga sa kanila ‘yung (many of them) they would like to join the PNP but of course meron din tayong mga (we also have) jail officers and fire officers that are part of the top 10 so we congratulate everyone,” Carlos said.

Graduating as the class valedictorian is Cadet Ernie Alarba Padernilla from Passi City in Iloilo.

“Nung nag-exam po ako at nakapasok sa PNPA para na siyang continuation ng journey ko (When I took the exam and made it to the PNPA, it was a continuation of my journey). I worked hard and dedication hanggang sa naging class valedictorian ako (I worked hard and I was dedicated until I became class valedictorian),” Padernilla told reporters.

Padernilla will be receiving the Presidential Kampilan, Chief PNP Kapilan, Best in Forensic Science Award and the Best in Thesis Award.

Ranked second and the class salutatorian is Cadet Regina Joy Belmi Caguioa from Taguig City in Metro Manila. She will receive the Vice Presidential Kampilan award.

On the third spot is Cadet Precious Shermaine Domingo Lee from San Juan City in Metro Manila.

She will receive the Secretary of Interior and Local Government Kampilan Award and the Best in Public Safety Award.

Ranking fourth and fifth are Cadets Fidel Elona Triste III from Palo Leyte and Geneva Limjuco Flores from San Carlos City in Pangasinan.

The top six, Cadet Zoe Compleza Seloterio from Santa Barbara, Iloilo will also be the recipient of the Athletic Kampilan Award for having displayed exemplary performance in sports in the corps of cadets.

The top six cadets will all join the PNP.

On the seventh spot is Cadet Neil Winston Navalta from Diffun, Quirino who will receive the Chief Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Kampilan for graduating as the highest-ranking cadet. He will join the BFP.

Also joining the PNP is the class top 8 and 10, Cadets Mhar Dum-Ayan Viloria from Pugo, La Union and Alyssa Angalan Bantasan from Bauko, Mountain Province.

Ranked 9th is Cadet Collyn Mae Dimazana Panganiban from Antipolo, Rizal who will be joining the ranks of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to lead the graduation ceremonies at the PNPA campus in Silang, Cavite.

Source: Philippines News Agency