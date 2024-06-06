6 dead as fishing boat catches fire off Cebu

CEBU CITY: Six crew members died and six others were hurt after a boat's engine exploded and triggered a fire Wednesday night while sailing off the coast of Naga City in the southern province of Cebu. Ensign Abel Lomboy, information officer of the Philippine Coast-Central Visayas, said FBCA King Bryan caught fire soon after one of the engines exploded past 8 p.m. The fatalities were identified as Boy Bacolod, 29; Ariel Codilla, 37; Jonathan Sullano, 34; Onjing Conel, 41; Dominic Cleret, 18; and Joseph Sullano, 29. Six of the crew identified as Mark Sullano, 32; John Cloud Canones, 20; Alan Aviles, 18; Michael Bacas, 34; Miguel Cortes, 32, and Alvin Quinoñes, 21, all from Masbate, were rescued but suffered burns. The Coast Guard put out the fire at 9:40 p.m. The fishing vessel was on its way to the southern part of Cebu when one of the two engines conked out and the crew continued sailing while running with only one engine. A tug boat sailing nearby responded to the scene. The crew had been sailing sinc e Sunday from Gilotongan, Cawayanan, Masbate to fish in the seas of Cebu. Source: Philippines News Agency