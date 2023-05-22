6 CPP-NPA rebels killed in Q1 — Nolcom

The Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) on Monday said six Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) rebels were neutralized and four were arrested during the first quarter of the year. Likewise, Nolcom said in a report that 42 firearms and 38 explosive devices were recovered during the period, while 158 mass base supporters withdrew their support from the terrorist movement. Nolcom chief Lt. Gen. Fernyl Buca said the accomplishments were made possible through the efforts of the troops involved in the anti-insurgency operations as well as the various government agencies and the communities. "The dedication and hard work of our soldiers, in coordination with other government agencies and local communities, have led to these significant achievements in our efforts to fully end communist armed conflict in the areas of North and Central Luzon," Buca said in a statement. The operations were conducted with the use of intelligence-driven strategies and the cooperation of the Philippine National Police, other government agencies under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the local populace. 'The withdrawal of support by the communist terrorists' mass base supporters is a testament to our community engagement efforts, and we will continue to work closely with the local government units, agencies, NTF-ELCAC and stakeholders to further address the root causes of the Communist insurgency and decimate it as it as soon as possible," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency