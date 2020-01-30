6 Cotabato City villages declared ‘drug cleared’

Six out this city's 37 villages have recently been declared drug cleared by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM), the mayor here said.

The six villages have been affirmed as drug cleared as December 2019, Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said in a report released Wednesday.

She was referring to barangays Kalanganan 1, Kalanganan 2, Tamontaka 3, Tamontaka 4, Tamontaka 5, and Rosary Heights 12.

Sayadi cited the PDEA-BARMM report that the agency arrested 51 drug personalities and filed 45 cases in 2019 for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sayadi has called on village officials to double their efforts in helping rid their respective communities of illegal drugs.

I know that you have many other concerns but still, this drug trade is one problem that must be solved, the mayor said.

Guiani-Sayadi said she is posing the challenge to 31 other barangays that have yet to clear their areas of the social menace.

We know that the fight against illegal drugs is far from over. It is along this line that I would like to ask for the support of everybody (on the concern), she said.

She said CotabateAos should unite to put an end to the illegal drug problem for the safety and future of the children and the generations to come.

Source: Philippines News Agency