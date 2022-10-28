6 Caloocan cops dismissed for robbing sidewalk vendor

The six police officers accused of robbing a sidewalk vendor last March have been dismissed from the service for administrative charges, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said on Thursday.

In a statement, Estomo said the Corporals Noel Espejo Sison, 33; Rommel Toribio, 29; Ryan Sammy Gomez Mateo, 32; Jake Barcenilla Rosima, 35; Mark Christian Abarca Cabanilla, 31; and Daryl Calija Sablay, 29, all members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Caloocan City Police, were found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer, based on the recommendation of the PNP Internal Affairs Service.

“There is no room for scalawags to stay in the PNP and abuse of power will never be tolerated,” Estomo said.

Investigation showed that the victim, Eddie Yuson, 39, was on his way to Barangay 117 last March 27 to buy food when he was approached by one of the suspects who introduced himself as a police officer.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage that later went viral on social media showed that he was frisked and his belongings searched.

Five other suspects onboard a white pickup truck approached him after a few minutes.

Yuson alleged that the police officers took his cash amounting to PHP14,000.

Estomo assured the public that their reports against these cops are being heard, acted upon, and investigated accordingly.

On top of the administrative cases, the police officers are also facing a robbery complaint filed by Yuson.

Source: Philippines News Agency