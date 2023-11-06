6 Bulacan public markets cited for high standards of cleanliness

Six public markets in Bulacan province have been cited for their outstanding efforts in safeguarding the safety and protection of consumers and vendors. In the awarding ceremony held at the Kapitolyo ng Bulacan Gymnasium in the City of Malolos on Monday, "Huwarang Palengke" awards were bestowed on three large markets and three small markets in the province that adhered to high standards of cleanliness, safety, sustainability and compliance with government regulations. Named first place winner in the large market category was the Santa Maria Public Market, followed by Hagonoy Public Market and San Ildefonso Public Market as second and third placers, respectively. In the small market category, the first-place winner was the Pulilan Public Market, followed by Angat Public Market and Bustos Public Market. Special awards were also given to Hagonoy Public Market for being the most improved and the Doña Remedios Public Market and San Rafael Public Market for being the cleanest. A flagship initiative jointly undertaken by the Department of Trade and Industry Bulacan Provincial Office (DTI-Bulacan), the provincial government of Bulacan and the Bulacan Consumer Affairs Council (BCAC), the search for the 'Huwarang Palengke" aims to elevate and promote the development of public markets in the province, ensuring the safety and protection of consumers against unfair trade practices. Edna Dizon, DTI-Region 3 (Central Luzon) assistant regional director and concurrent provincial director of DTI-Bulacan, said the awardees have demonstrated strong support for the government's mandate on consumer welfare and protection. 'Through this program, it advocates for a safe and healthy market environment that is free from disease and at the same time, offers quality goods at affordable prices,' Dizon said during the livestreamed event. She said the competition also serves as a challenge to local government units and market operators to present markets that adhere to high standards of cleanliness and safety. Meanwhile, the local government units of Pandi and Santa Maria were also given certificates of recognition for their outstanding support and cooperation with their respective market offices. 'This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of Bulacan to ensure the well-being of consumers and the growth of its local markets,' Dizon said.

