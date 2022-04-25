﻿6.9K vacancies up for grabs at DOLE-11 May 1 fair in Davao City

At least 6,867 job vacancies are up for grabs on the May 1 Labor Day Jobs and Business Fair, the Department of Labor and Employment in Davao Region (DOLE-11) said Monday.

In an interview, DOLE-11 information officer Joyce Mastura said 5,320 vacant jobs will be offered locally while 1,547 jobs are for overseas employment.

Mastura said the event, dubbed as 2022 Labor Day Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fair, will be participated by 69 local employers and nine from overseas.

The preregistration, screening, and job matching stages will be conducted online from April 25-29 while the final interview will be face-to-face in a mall in this city.

In a statement, DOLE-11 Director Randolf Pensoy highlighted the department’s commitment to help and mitigate the recovery of the labor market from the global health crisis.

“The pandemic has redefined our access to employment opportunities. Now that we are set to resume a face-to-face job fair, along with our partners, we are excited about what’s in store for our jobseekers,” Pensoy said.

Pensoy encouraged jobseekers to regularly visit DOLE’s official Facebook page for announcements and advisories about the event.

“The Labor Day TNK is in line with the DOLE’s mandate to promote gainful employment opportunities as we navigate through the new normal,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency