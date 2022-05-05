﻿6.8K Caraga cops to augment security on Election Day

The Police Regional Office in Caraga (PRO-13) has deployed 6,886 police personnel for election-related functions as authorized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In a statement Thursday, PRO-13 Director Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said 258 officers out of the 6,886 police personnel were also trained and on standby to serve as electoral board members in various areas in the region.

“PRO-13 is now on guard and ready will all its security preparations for the coming national and local elections,” Caramat said.

He said police personnel were also assigned to guard and secure vote counting machines, official ballots, and other elections equipment, supplies, and paraphernalia.

PRO-13 will closely work with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the teachers from the Department of Education during the election, he said.

“We are in full alert status in Caraga Region, and we will remain vigilant against any threat that will prevent our people from exercising their right to vote,” Caramat said.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Source: Philippines News Agency