﻿6.5K affected farmers report P424-M losses due to ‘Agaton’: DA

Tropical Depression (TD) Agaton which has now weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) has caused production losses worth PHP423.8 million for 6,557 farmers in the Visayas and nearby areas, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday.

A bulletin released by the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center said the losses were incurred particularly in Western and Eastern Visayas, as well as in the Caraga Region following heavy rainfalls.

The losses are broken down as follows: PHP403.5 million for rice; PHP17.1 million for high-value crops; and PHP3.2 million for corn.

However, the department said the figure could still go up as additional production losses might still be reported.

“The Department of Agriculture (DA), through its Regional Field Offices (RFOs), is conducting an assessment of damage and losses brought by TD ‘AGATON’ in the agri-fisheries sector. The DA continuously coordinates with concerned NGAs (national government agencies), LGUs, and other DRRM-related offices for the impact of ‘AGATON,’ as well as available resources for interventions and assistance,” the DA said.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Undersecretary Ariel Cayanan said in a virtual presser that subsidies under the quick response fund (QRF) are in a position to aid affected farmers and fisherfolk.

These include the distribution of recovery seeds for rice, corn, and vegetables, agricultural credit program, and rehabilitation support from various funds including the QRF, among others.

