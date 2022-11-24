6/58 Ultra Lotto jackpot may reach P283M for Friday’s draw

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot is estimated to climb up to a whopping PHP283 million for Friday night’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said on Wednesday.

This, as the state lottery agency said nobody bagged the PHP269 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s draw, which yielded a winning combination of 08-03-21-51-07-58.

However, PCSO said there were 24 bettors who came very close to hitting the jackpot, correctly guessing five of the six digit winning combination, and each winning PHP120,000 while 1,370 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits, and 31,845 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the PCSO took another step forward in bringing services closer to Filipinos through its partnership with the horseracing industry.

Last Nov. 6, Philippine Racing Commission Chairman Aurelio de Leon, Executive Director Ronald Corpuz, and Metro Manila Turf Club Inc. Director Wilfredo Afan Jr., together with Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Racing Committee Chairman Arnel N. Casas and other PCSO officials, presented trophies to the winners of the 2022 Philracom-PCSO 3YO Locally Bred Grand Derby at the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc., Tanauan-Malvar, Batangas.

Horse racing aficionados were amazed as they watched Radio Bell, Gomezian, Basheirrou, Don Julio, Jungkook, and Charm Campaign engage in a thrilling rally towards the journey’s end.

Cheers were heard throughout the race to welcome the victorious duo, Mr. Pabs Cabalejo and horse Radio Bell.

The winning trainer, Mr. Donato Sordan, and Bell Racing Stable owner, Mr. Elmer De Leon, were also recognized.

“We would like to congratulate the winner. We appreciate you for providing us with such an incredible race” Casas in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency’s dedication to assisting the Philippine Horse Racing Industry, popularly known as the “Bayang Karerista” is exhibited through PCSO’s sponsorship of the 2022 Philracom-PCSO 3YO Locally Bred Grand Derby.

Last Oct. 23, PCSO also sponsored the 2022 Philracom-PCSO Silver Cup at the Metro Manila Turf Club, Inc. in Malvar, Batangas.

“We, at PCSO hope that the gaming public will continue to patronize the Agency’s STL and Lotto Games. By doing so, we can generate more revenue and support more horse racing activities” Casas said

Source: Philippines News Agency